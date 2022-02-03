FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Vopak Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Vopak in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. Royal Vopak has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $53.72.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.