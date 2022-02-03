FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Vopak Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Vopak in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Vopak’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.