FY2022 EPS Estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Reduced by Colliers Securities

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 11,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. B. Brown acquired 55,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 90,187 shares of company stock worth $317,293. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

