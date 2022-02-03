FY2023 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.52.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

EWBC stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

