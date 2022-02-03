G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $43.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

