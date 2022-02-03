GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Trims Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

