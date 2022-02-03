Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 7,100 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of EGO opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

