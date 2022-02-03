Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.04 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.70.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

