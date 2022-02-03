Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.