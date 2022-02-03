Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.32% of Monro worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $270,000.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

