Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

HAL opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

