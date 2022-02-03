Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 291 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Standex International were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE SXI opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

