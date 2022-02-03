Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.26. 26,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,443,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $774.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.67 million. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after buying an additional 772,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,725,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gannett by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 630.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

