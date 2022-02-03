GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 300,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. GBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GBS by 890.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GBS by 4,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GBS by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.