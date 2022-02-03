GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $43.88

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $42.30. GDS shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 11,713 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GDS by 15,999.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 75,836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

