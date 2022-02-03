GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.00 ($47.19).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.82 ($48.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.61. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.86 ($31.30) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

