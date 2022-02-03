General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.50

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.
General American Investors has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
GAM opened at $42.50 on Thursday. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.74.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.