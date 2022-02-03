General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.50

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

General American Investors has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GAM opened at $42.50 on Thursday. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General American Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of General American Investors worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

