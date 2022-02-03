General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Earnings Results

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS.

Shares of GM opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.