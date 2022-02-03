General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors updated its FY22 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS.

GM opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

