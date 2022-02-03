Gentarium Hits Market Cap of $98,393.24 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Gentarium has a total market cap of $98,393.24 and $28.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.00 or 0.07131545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,677.72 or 1.00064386 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 6,100,843 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.