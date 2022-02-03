Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $135.24 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

