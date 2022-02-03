Geode Capital Management LLC Has $105.57 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $105,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $129.15 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

