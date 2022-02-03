Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.82 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $94,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,654,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after buying an additional 240,865 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.11.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

