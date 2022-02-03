Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $97,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.95 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

