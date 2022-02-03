Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,568 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $104,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 46.0% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,714. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.