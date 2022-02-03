GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFL. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 170,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 24.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at $990,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 141,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.