GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

GFL stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 234,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

