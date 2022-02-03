Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tuya were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tuya by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 88,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tuya by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after buying an additional 307,377 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 11.9% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,873,000 after acquiring an additional 221,673 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth about $275,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

