Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.