Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in VIZIO by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 47.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZIO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $451,755.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 876,120 shares of company stock worth $17,920,519 in the last three months.

NYSE VZIO opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

