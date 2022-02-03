Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,619 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $527,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,118,486 shares of company stock worth $41,334,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of GDRX opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a PE ratio of -39.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

