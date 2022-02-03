Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $967,000 in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after buying an additional 452,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after buying an additional 435,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.