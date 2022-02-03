Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 170,874 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,874 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 432,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 112,108 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $1,967,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $4,024,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.27. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. Playtika’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

