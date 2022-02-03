Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 63,808 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,808 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

