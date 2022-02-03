GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 6,827 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

