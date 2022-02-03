Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.8-24.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.27 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 194,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,048. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

