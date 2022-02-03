Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

