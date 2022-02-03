Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.32) target price on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.02) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 441.63 ($5.94).

GLEN opened at GBX 401.35 ($5.40) on Wednesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 245.69 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 423.30 ($5.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 381.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 356.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

