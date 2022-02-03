Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 539,209 shares.The stock last traded at $37.79 and had previously closed at $37.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

