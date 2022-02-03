Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $251.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.91. Globant has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 61.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 433.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

