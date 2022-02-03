Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB opened at $251.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.91. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOB. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.