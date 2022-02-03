Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GL traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.42. 732,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,435. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

Get Globe Life alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $855,441. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.