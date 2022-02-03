Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

NYSE GMED opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

