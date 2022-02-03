Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 931,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 629,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,688. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. Globus Medical has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $84.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

