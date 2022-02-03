Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 220,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,101. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

