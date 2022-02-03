Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GSPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 220,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,101. Golden Star Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.
Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile
