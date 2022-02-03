Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 112,120 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

