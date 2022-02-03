Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 141,769 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ARGO stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

