Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 25,702 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $26,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

XSD opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.36. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $157.26 and a one year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

