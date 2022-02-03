Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,422 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

