Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.50 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $27,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.85. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 38.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIXX. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

