Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stake Decreased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

GSHD stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 242.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,085,000.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,968 shares of company stock valued at $17,309,117. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

